Hyderabad: The Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao is facing a peculiar digital challenge as he got locked out of WhatsApp, which is a cross-platform instant messaging application. KTR, as the state minister is fondly called, tweeted on Tuesday that WhatsApp has “kicked (him) out of my WhatsApp thrice since yesterday” due to unending spam or bulk messages.

“Got kicked out of my @WhatsApp thrice since yesterday as I had more than 8 thousand messages! Was trying to respond to as many messages as possible but it now has become inaccessible for last 24 hours,” KTR tweeted and shared an image of WhatsApp giving the reason for blocking him from using the social messaging app. He has also used a hashtag #DigitalChallenges in his tweet.

The Telangana minister was recently advised by the doctors to take bed rest after he suffered an ankle ligament injury. The most popular tech-savvy minister with over 3.5 million followers on Twitter wrote in his subsequent tweet that he was working from home.