HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday decided to impose additional diesel cess, and revising the fares for all services in the State. But travellers in the Greater Hyderabad region exempted. However, in another move, the TSRTC hiked student bus pass fares in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The revised fares will come into effect from the 1st departure of 9th June 2022.

-Those who have reserved their tickets in advance will not be levied the revised fares and differences in fares will not be collected.

-Bus passes issued at pre-revised rates will continue to be valid till the expiry of validity at old rates only.

The increased cost of fuel has put a huge financial burden on the corporation, which is already reeling under losses and is currently incurring a loss of nearly 5 crores every day due to an abnormal increase in diesel cost, TSRTC stated.

Taking this forward, the corporation will be implementing the diesel cess in slabs of Rs 5 and above depending on the distance travelled by the passengers, in all types of services in districts and long distance services.The additional diesel cess will be as follows depending on the distance travelled by a passenger, said the TSRTC.

The diesel cess in Greater Hyderabad limits however is not increased, thus passengers traveling in city buses are not affected.

The corporation said that the last increase was done in the year 2019 marginally. Almost for 3 years, the bus passes charges were not increased even though the diesel price has increased multifold.

The Corporation buses use nearly 6 lakh liters of diesel each day and the price of bulk HSD oil which was Rs. 84.75 per liter in December 2021 was increased to Rs.118.73 per litre in March 2022.The increased cost of fuel has put a huge financial burden on the corporation, which is already reeling under losses and is currently incurring a loss of nearly 5 crores every day due to an abnormal increase in diesel cost, a press note from TSRTC said.

