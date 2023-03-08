Dharna on Women’s Reservation Bill Kavitha’s Diversionary Tactic, Alleges BJP MP Arvind

Hyderabad: The issue of fresh summon to BRS MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case has become a political hot potato. The Enforcement Directorate has asked the BRS leader to appear before it on March 9, Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate has served the notice to BRS leader at a time when she is leaving for the national capital to stage a protest on March 10 on Women’s Reservation Bill.

It is reliably learnt that Kavitha has requested the central probe agency to give her some more time as she is holding a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 10. The BRS MLC has also stated that she will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Arvind Dharampuri has alleged that Kavitha is using the pretext of dharna on Women’s Reservation Bill to deflect people's attention from her ‘involvement’ in Delhi excise policy case.

“Aap chronology Samjiyea KCR govt. didn't have a single woman in his cabinet from 2014-2018, for obvious reasons of Ms Kavitha's hegemony in the party, who was an MP from Nizamabad then. After losing to BJP candidate in 2019 General Elections, subsequently becoming MLC in Nepotism quota & now evolving as a key conspirator in Delhi liquor scam, her sudden epiphany to fight for Women's Reservation bill is just her futile attempt to divert people's attention,” Arvind wrote in a tweet.

