DFE Pharma Opens New Center of Excellence in Hyderabad For Fast-track Medicines’ Formulation

The new ‘Closer to the Formulator’ (C2F) center - offers DFE Pharma’s excipient expertise to help pharmaceutical companies achieve ‘first-time right’ formulations

Hyderabad, India - September 12th, 2022 - DFE Pharma, a global leader in pharma- and nutraceutical excipient solutions, celebrated today the opening ceremony of its new “Closer to the Formulator” (C2F), a Center of Excellence, in Hyderabad, India. C2F helps pharmaceutical companies to shorten the time from concept to finished commercial product through its expertise in all phases of pharmaceutical development.

Honorable Minister Mr. K.T. Rama Rao, Cabinet Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, Municipal Administration & Urban Departments of the Telangana government endorsed the opening ceremony along with Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director (Life Sciences & Pharma), Government of Telangana and DFE Pharma’s leadership team and senior representatives of leading pharmaceutical companies.

The pharmaceutical industry has undergone a rapid transformation in recent years, with growing competition, and more pressure to provide life-changing treatments at affordable prices. The pandemic created an increased demand for medicines and local manufacturing.

With the C2F center, DFE Pharma aims to support global and local pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies to address these challenges, by developing robust formulations allowing for scale-up, high-speed production, and first-to-market launch.

The cutting-edge 1200 sq meters laboratory facilities of the C2F center are equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly experienced scientists. The C2F center is based in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, the largest pharma and life sciences hub in Asia; a privileged location, with many major Indian and global (bio)pharmaceutical companies, as well as worldwide renowned research institutions, supported by a great infrastructure. This vibrant R&D cluster drives collaboration and innovation among some of the global key players in the pharmaceutical industry.

The services offered by this new center, mainly focus on oral solid dosage (OSD) forms and comprise a range of pre-registration work including development, scale-up, and technology transfer. The capabilities also include efficiency projects like conversions from wet granulation to direct compression. The center works with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)*, including innovative concepts as model APIs; and with a broad portfolio of all categories of excipients and their different grades.

Honorable Minister Mr. K.T. Rama Rao, said, “I’m delighted to inaugurate Closer to the Formulator (C2F), a Center of Excellence by DFE Pharma in Hyderabad. I firmly believe that C2F will further strengthen the potential for growth and support offered by Genome Valley. The Government of Telangana will work with DFE Pharma to ensure that Life Sciences companies in the state leverage from this facility."

Speaking about C2F, Martti Hedman, CEO of DFE Pharma added: “With our C2F center, based at a prime location in the pharma and life sciences hub Genome Valley, we can help pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies progress their projects faster and further. Through our capabilities, we not only support our customers to develop high-quality products but also improve their efficiencies. We feel privileged by the support we are receiving from the Telangana government in order to do so.”

“We aim to closely work with our customers to help them develop new ideas, together we address their challenges using our expertise in the latest pharmaceutical trends” explained Dr. Anilkumar Gandhi, Director of the C2F Center of Excellence, “the capabilities offered through this center can reduce the time to launch a product, without compromising quality, while reducing the number of development assays and therefore decreasing formulation spending”