Devotees Demand Arrest of Dalit Leader Bairi Naresh for Disparaging Remarks Against Lord Ayyappa 

Hyderabad city police filed a case against the Dalit leader and ‘Bharata Nasthika Samajam’ President Bairi Naresh for allegedly making ‘insulting’ remarks against Lord Ayyappa Swamy at a public meeting two days ago. Naresh was booked under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Demanding immediate action against Naresh, a Hindu leader Guruswami Virender Yadav lodged a complaint at Madannapet police.

“There will be serious protests across the city if there is no action against him,” he said.

In a purported video clip which went viral after the public meeting at Kodangal Constituency, the Dalit leader allegedly made derogatory remarks against Ayyappa Swamy. The viral video sparked outrage on social media platforms.

Devotees of Ayyappa Swamy organised protests across Telangana on Friday and demanded Dalit leader’s arrest for hurting the sentiments of the devotees of Ayyappa Swamy.

Protesting the disparaging remarks of Naresh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have also demanded the police invoke Preventive Detention Act against the Dalit leader.

Also Read: On Facebook Live: Assam Man Hangs Self After Girlfriend Spurned Marriage Proposal