Detroit-based Infoview Systems Inc Opens New Subsidiary in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, November 10th, 2022: US-based Infoview Systems Inc., a provider of innovative integration products and services, has today launched its ‘India development centre’ (IDC) in Hyderabad. The IDC was inaugurated by Manisha Saboo, HYSEA President and Delivery Head, Infosys will support the company’s product development and services delivery.

With the opening of its new development and services centre in Hyderabad, one of the nation's major centres for business and technology, Infoview Systems Inc., has expanded its second company in India. The organisation assists South-East Asian and Indian enterprises in locating, implementing, and managing the newest technologies while also assisting IT companies in creating, promoting, and supporting better products and services.

Commenting on the launch of new development and delivery centre , Mr. Satya Sekhar Das Mandal, CTO, Infoview Systems said, “Infoview Systems’ development and services centre in India is one of the two biggest sites in the globe that propels important technological advancements to acquire a competitive edge for IT services. The new development and service centre will have 5X employees with revenues of over 30% of the overall turnover. India is not only a centre for technological advancement but also a developing market for Infoview Systems Services Pvt. Ltd. We have more than 80 Indian clients, and have worked with prominent technology platforms like Mulesoft, Confluent, IBM, and others, to offer our clients the best services available.”

"India is Infoview Systems' strategic centre for highly qualified personnel and international technology development. The growth of our new development centre in Hyderabad encourages us to further expand our global efforts toward cloud innovation, engineering, and research. Over the past 10 years, we have fully utilised the enormous talent pool in the country,” added Mr. Mike O’Meara, President, Infoview Systems Inc.

Founded in 2020, Infoview Systems India Pvt. Ltd., is the first subsidiary of Infoview Systems Inc, the company evolved into a geographically diverse professional services team with a unique blend of skills, services, and custom products, all while prioritizing customer business outcomes, long-term care, and the growth of the employees. Infoview System India Pvt Ltd processes and knowledge span a broad portfolio of verticals including retail, healthcare, distribution, manufacturing, banking, finance, IT, waste management, public, and government services.Infoview Systems Services Pvt. Ltd.will be supporting digital technologies such Systems Integrations, quality testing, e-commerce, mobile, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT.

