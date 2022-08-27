Despite TRS Govt Hurdles, Praja Sangrama Yatra Ends Successfully: D Arvind

Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind Kumar on Saturday said the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra has been completed successfully despite the hurdles created to halt the yatra by KCR government.

KCR conspiracies against the party would not stop the rise of BJP in the state, the MP said at a meeting held in Hanamkonda.

Speaking at a public meeting, he posed a series of questions to the people of the state to choose between Narendra Modi who is implementing Ambedkar's constitution in the country or the KCR, who is implementing Kalvakuntla constitution in the state. He also asked the people to choose between the Modi government, which has been providing crop insurance by implementing PM Fasal Bhima Yojana or the KCR, who is not helping distressed farmers.

The Nizamabad MP also asked the people to choose between the KCR, who is not providing unemployment allowance or the Modi, who is creating opportunities through Make in India and Stand up India initiatives.