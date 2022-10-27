Desist from Commenting on MLAs Poaching Issue : KTR's Advice to Party Leaders

Hyderabad: Stating that as the inquiry into the poaching attempt of four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs is in preliminary stage, the TRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday advised the party leaders against speaking to the media on the issue.

In a tweet, the TRS leader said the party leaders should desist from commenting on the horse-trading issue even. He also asked the party colleagues to not respond to any remarks made by other people.

It is worth mentioning here that the Cyberabad Police on Wednesday night raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and detained three people for allegedly attempting to poach TRS legislators. The arrested trio has been identified as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy. The ruling party MLAs were reportedly promised huge amounts if they switched loyalties.

After receiving a complaint from TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, an FIR was registered at the Moinabad Police Station under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.

As per the FIR contents, the TRS MLA alleged that Ramachandra Bharati who came to Hyderabad from Delhi and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, both belonging to the BJP had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the saffron party. The complainant also claimed that the trio threatened him of probe by central agencies if he rejected their offer.

