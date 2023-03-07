Deshapathi Srinivas, Venkatrami Reddy Nominated as BRS MLC Candidates, Naveen Kumar Retained

Hyderabad: Deshapathi Srinivas, Kurmaiahgari Naveen Kumar and Challa Venkatrami Reddy have been nominated as MLC candidates under MLAs quota for Telangana State Legislative Council, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the nominations on Tuesday.

The party will likely announce the names of the two MLC candidates under the Governor quota after the proposed Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The term of the three incumbent MLCs from the upper house Alimineti Krishna Reddy, Gangadhar Goud Vullolla and Naveen Kumar is expiring on March 29. Of the three MLCs retiring now, one belongs to the BC community while the remaining two are OCs. Keeping the caste composition of the nominees in mind, KCR has retained K Naveen Kumar for the MLC seat.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Pats AP Ministers For GIS Success