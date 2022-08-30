Deputy Sarpanch Murdered In Cherla Mandal Of Bhadradri Kothagudem

Deputy sarpanch of Kurnapalli gram panchayat in Cherla Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district was murdered branding him as a police informer. The victim was identified as Erpa Rama Rao. According to the police, four people came to the residence of the deputy sarpanch during the late hours of Monday and they took him despite their family members opposed. The assailants left a note saying that they have killed Rama Rao as he was giving information to the police.

During the early hours on Tuesday, the dead body of Rama Rao was bought to the village from the outskirts of the village by his family members. Rama Rao was hit with an axe and was left in a pool of blood on the outskirts of the village. A letter by CPI (Maoist) Cherla-Sabari Area Committee was found at the spot.

Police have filed a case and the investigation is underway.

