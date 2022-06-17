Depressed Techie Commits Suicide Over Love In Hyderabad

In a very tragic incident, a software engineer committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. The deceased was identified as N Ramesh (26). He killed himself by jumping in front of the moving Simhapuri Express between Ghatkesar and Cherlapally railway stations late on Thursday. The railway police identified the dead body with the help of an identity card found in his pocket.

According to the reports, Ramesh, a native of Nagepalle village in Peddapalli district. He has been working as a software engineer in a private company in Hyderabad. The man was in a relationship with a girl for more than a decade. It is said that they were classmates in school and college. The couple fell in love and wanted to marry. Both of them expressed their desire to marry but their parents didn't agree with the proposal as they belong to different castes. Depressed over the failure in love, Ramesh decided to end his life. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

