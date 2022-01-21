Depressed Techie Commits Suicide Along With Wife and Kid in Ameenpur

According to officials, a software engineer and his wife, as well as their seven-year-old daughter, committed suicide at Ameenpur, near Hyderabad. On Thursday, the bodies of Srikant Goud (42), his wife Anamika (40), and their daughter Snigdha were found at their home in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district.

The incident came to light after Anamika’s father Ramachandra Murthy went to the couple's house as she was not answering calls for the last two days. Ramachandra called the polices as there was no response to the door knocks. Police rushed to the spot and broke open the door to find the couple and their daughter dead. Srikant hung himself to a ceiling fan in a room, Anamika and Snigdha were found dead on the bed in another room.

The officials believe that the couple ended their lives by suicide after poisoning their daughter. The bodies were moved for autopsy, and an inquiry begun. Srikant worked at a top software firm in Hyderabad, and his wife was a teacher at a corporate school. The couple had an inter-caste marriage. Srikant was said to be depressed over health problems. Police suspect that could be the reason behind the suicide pact.

