HYDERABAD: Depressed by financial distress and coronavirus pandemic induced unemployment, a couple from Khammam district in Telangana committed suicide in Kodaikanal of Tamil Nadu. The two consumed poison to end their lives, the police said.

The couple, Bojadla Gopikrishna and Evuri Nandini, had been living in Kodaikanal as part of their professional commitments. Gopikrishna hailed from Mangalagudem of Khammam Rural mandal. The two had been working in an IT firm in Kodaikanal. The two were in a relationship and later got married before migrating to Kodaikanal.

According to news reports, locals informed the police after the couple did not venture out of their house for well over two days. The police, who forced their way inside, found both Gopikrishna and Nandini dead with a suicide note lying by their side.

In the note, they cited crippling financial state and joblessness as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for their extreme step. In a heart-rending narration of their tale of woes, the couple stated in the note that they don’t have money even to recharge their mobile phones.

Both the wife and husband apparently lost their employment under the impact of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the police revealed after preliminary inquiries in the locality. The two even decided to move over to Australia for greener pastures and Nandini could even secure a job offer from Down Under. But due to their poor finances coupled with the restrictions on international flights, she lost out on this opportunity, they said.

Unable to deal with the twin troubles, poor finances and joblessness, the two went into a state of depression and ended their lives by consuming poison, the police said.