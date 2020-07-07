HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana has started razing of the old secretariat building complex here. The move comes days after the Telangana High Court gave clearance for the construction of the new secretariat a week ago.

The demolition of the old secretariat building started on Monday midnight. A high-security force has been deployed in the surroundings of the secretariat and all the roads leading to secretariat building have been closed. Police cordoned off all the roads such as Necklace road, Khairatabad flyover, Mint Compound, and other roads leading to secretariat building.

The Telangana High Court dismissed all the PILs challenging the state's decision to construct a new secretariat complex by demolishing the old one. After getting the clearance, the Telangana government asked various departments from the old secretariat to move to another place.

Before starting demolition, chief secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a meeting with the higher officials of Roads and Building department on Monday. He also took permission from the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The old secretariat has 132 years old history and it became the first administrative centre after the formation of Telangana. The secretariat has 10 blocks and spread over 25.5 acres of land. 16 chief ministers of the state discharged their duties from the old secretariat. Till NT Rama Rao, all the CMs functioned from Sarvahita but later, M Channa Reddy constructed B and C blocks. The old H Block was demolished during Chandrababu's period. A part of old D Block which was constructed by Nizams was also demolished in the past. In 2003 the government has started D Block whereas, in 2012, north and south blocks have started.

The Telangana government is going to construct a new secretariat with all the facilities with a tune of Rs 500 crore in 6 lakh square feet area. Telangana secretariat has been functioning from different buildings and the employees are likely to function for two more years till the new buildings are constructed.