Demand for Club Drug MDMA Up in Hyderabad

The demand has increased for the club drug-Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine in Hyderabad. One kilogram of the drug is priced at between Rs 7 to 10 lakhs. “ Drug dealers are producing it in the pharmaceutical units illegally. Drug peddlers take shutdown manufacturing units on lease and produce the drug,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said.

Taking MDMA drugs give a high and last between three to six hours.

“In Mumbai, it is common to give the MDMA drug to women and later sexually exploit them in parties and social gatherings,” the Hyderabad Police Commissioner said.

