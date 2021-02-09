Demand For Bar Permits In Greater Hyderabad Goes Up

Over 700 odd applications from people seeking licenses to set up bars in Greater Hyderabad is received by the Prohibition and Excise Department. It is estimated that over Rs. 7 crores worth revenue was generated in the form of a non-refundable application fee. Last week, the Excise Department released a notification inviting applications for getting prior clearance for as many as 159 additional bars in the city.

Each applicant submitted the form by paying a fee of Rs. 1 lakh non-refundable fee which was Rs 50,000 more than the last year. Of the total 159 bars, 55 are in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits while 19 are in neighbouring urban districts of RangaReddy and Medchal Malkajgiri. Bars will be allocated through a lucky draw of lots by concerned district Collectors on February 10.

Excise Director Sarfaraz Ahmed will be allocating permissions in GHMC limits on February 11. On February 17, a clearance copy will be given to successful applicants. Officials informed that there are more than 1,000 bars in the State currently, of which 60 per cent are in GHMC limits. They stated that this is followed by the urban districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkagiri.