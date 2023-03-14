Delhi: YS Sharmila Stages Dharna Over Alleged Corruption in Kaleshwaram Project, Detained

New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was detained by the police as she attempted to highlight the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by staging a protest in the national capital on Tuesday.



The YSR Telangana Party held a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and demanded CBI and ED probe into the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Criticising the KCR-led government, the YSRTP leaders raised ‘KCR Hatao, Telangana Bachao’ slogans.

Sharmila questioned the construction costs of the KLIP and alleged that in the name of redesigning the project the costs were tripled to Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the initial estimated cost Rs 38,000 crore. She also alleged that the Kaleshwaram project was the biggest scam in the country.

“India has seen many big scams. I am here today to throw light on the biggest scam in the country, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scam. We will march to Parliament to show how big this scam,” YS Sharmila told reporters in New Delhi.

Also Read: Deposed Pak PM Imran Khan Faces Arrest as Police Reach his Zaman Park Residence Yet Again