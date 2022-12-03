Hyderabad : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued notice to TRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashkehar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, whose name surfaced in the probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

The CBI sought a clarification from the MLC in connection with the case and asked to appear before it on December 6.

"I've been issued a CBI notice under Section 160 of CrPC seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request," a statement from Kavitha's office said.

On December 1, Kavitha's name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED at a Delhi court for remand of businessman Amit Arora in connection with the liquor policy case.

