HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday morning replied to the CBI stating that her name was not mentioned in the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case related to the liquor scam. "I have gone through the FIR which the CBI has put up on its website, and I have also seen the list of accused mentioned, and my name is nowhere in it,” she stated in her letter to the CBI.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter MLC Kavitha was summoned by the CBI as a witness in the liquor case and received summons to appear before it on Tuesday. It is known that MLC Kavitha had written a letter to the CBI asking for a copy of the complaint lodged by the Union Home Ministry with the CBI and a copy of the FIR registered on the basis thereof. The CBI officials responded by email and replied that the copy of the FIR is available on the website.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha replied to CBI officer Raghavendra Vasta on Monday morning saying that she had thoroughly examined all the points including the names of the accused mentioned in the FIR, but her name was nowhere mentioned in it. Kavitha also informed that she will not be able to meet the CBI officials even on the 6th of this month due to pre-arranged programs. Kavitha proposed four other alternative dates of December 11, 12, 14, 15 for the meeting. "I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation. I will meet you on any of the above-said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law,” she wrote in the letter.

The charge sheet named seven accused, including the AAP's communications chief and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

