Delhi Liquor Scam: Like Sisodia, Kavitha will also go to Jail Soon, Says BJP’s Vivek

Hyderabad: Following the arrest and subsequent CBI custody of Delhi’s deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a Delhi liquor case, the Telangana BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy remarked that the next person to go to the jail will be BRS MLC K Kavitha.

After Sisodia, the BRS leader will also be arrested soon, BJP leader and former MP Vivek told reporters after performing prayers in Tirupati on Monday. Alleging that Kavitha had funded the AAP during Punjab and Gujarat elections, the BJP leader said as per a deal she gave Rs 150 crore to the AAP government.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the sake of funds for elections in Punjab and Gujarat, spoke with Kavitha and made a deal where she gave Rs 150 crore to the AAP government. Very soon, just like Sisodia, she will be arrested as well,” he said.

It may be noted here that Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s daughter and MLC Kavitha was questioned by the CBI last December in connection with the ‘Delhi excise policy scam’. After the Enforcement Directorate named her in a remand report on the alleged kickbacks in the ‘scam’, she approached the court to secure injunction orders against the leaders.

