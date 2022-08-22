Delhi Liquor Scam: MLC Kavitha To File Defamation Suit Against BJP MP Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Sirsa

Telangana MLC and CM KCR’s daughter, Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday refuted the allegations levelled against her by BJP that she played a crucial role in the multi-crore liquor policy scam involving Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Responding to the allegations over her involvement in liquor policy, she said, "Today, I want to make it clear that the allegations made on me by BJP and their party people are completely baseless. Allegations will certainly remain as allegations.They have all the agencies in their hands and they can do whatever the investigation is required. We will completely cooperate but I just want to say it infront of the nation that my leader KCR, the chief minister of Telangana has been very vocal and sharp in criticising the policies of the BJP government. The BJP is trying to malign the reputation of my family. We are a family of fighters. We fought for Telangana. We were on the streets. We were with the people.We never go back in a fight. Today if you just want to put us down by throwing some baseless allegations at us. It is just going to remain baseless and nothing is going to come out of it."

Kavitha had consulted law experts and will file a defamation suit against Delhi BJP leaders following their allegations on her. Defamation suit will be filed against BJP MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Sirsa. She will also move court seeking an injunction order against those who made allegations against her.

The CBI on Friday, 19 August, listed 16 accused, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in its FIR on the alleged excise scam, following its 12-hour-long raids at the AAP leader's residence.

The central investigation agency has named Sisodia as the prime accused in the case, which has been registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR says that Sisodia, the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and two other senior excise department officials were “instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender."

