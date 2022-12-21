Delhi Liquor Scam: Kavitha Reacts to Reports of ED Naming her in Chargesheet

Hyderabad: Dismissing the allegations against her in the Delhi liquor scam case as ‘bogus and false’, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said ‘truth will prevail.

She was responding to the reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had mentioned her name in the first chargesheet which was filed by the probe agency in the Delhi Court recently. As per reports, the ED’s chargesheet mentioned that Kavitha was allegedly holding 65 percent stake in the liquor company.

Earlier, Congress MP and Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore and BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had targeted Kavitha as her name has reportedly cropped up in the ED’s chargesheet.

Tagore had tweeted ‘Lot explanations @RaoKavitha garu’ while reacting a tweet which said, “Breaking. #DelhiLiquorScam

@dir_ed Enforcement Directorate alleges in chargesheet against

@BRSparty MLC @RaoKavitha of paying Rs 100 crore to @AamAadmiParty - having 65% in a firm through a proxy #Telangana politics”.

While the BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy referred to a newspaper report to criticise the BRS legislator.

“Liquor Queen’s name was mentioned 28 times in the chargesheet,” referring to a newspaper report,” Rajagopal Reddy said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Kavitha replied, “Rajagopal Anna... Don't rush, don't slip the word' !!'28 times even if my name is mentioned 28 thousand times even if you say my name A lie is not true..#TruthWillPrevail”.

It may be recalled here that the CBI officials questioned Kavitha at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on December 11 in connection with Delhi excise policy case.

In the chargesheet submitted by the ED to a Delhi court, it is said South Group comprising Kavitha, Aurobindo Pharma Director Sharat Chandra Reddy, YSR Congress MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy his son Raghava Reddy have figured and they allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to gain control over the liquor business in the National Capital.Businessman Vijay Nair, who had already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from leaders of South Group.

