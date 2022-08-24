Delhi Liquor Scam: Hyderabad Court Issue Orders to BJP Leaders Not To Use MLC Kavitha's Name

Hyderabad: In a relief to TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the City Civil Court here on Wednesday issued notices to BJP leaders Parvesh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The court also directed the BJP leaders not to make defamatory statements against her on print, electronic and social media or any other medium. The next hearing pertaining to the defamation suit was deferred by the court to September 13.

Kavitha filed a defamation suit for Rs 1 core before the court against the BJP leaders on their allegations that she was involved in the multi-crore liquor policy scam in Delhi on Tuesday, August 23.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Kavitha said the allegations made by the BJP leaders were nothing but an attempt to malign her and her family reputation. The baseless statements caused harm to their reputation, Kavitha said.

On August 19, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia as the principal accused in an alleged liquor scam case.

The case was registered under sections related to criminal conspiracy in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case listed 16 accused in its FIR on the alleged excise scam.