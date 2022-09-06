Delhi Liquor Scam: ED Raids 30 Locations Across India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are conducting raids at various locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case. Reports say that the raids are being conducted at over 30 locations. "We are conducting raids in Lucknow in UP, Gurugram in Haryana, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other locations. The searches, which started early this morning, are underway," they said.

The ED officials are conducting raids at six places in Hyderabad including Ramachandran Pillai's companies and House. Pillai is the director of Hyderabad-based Robin Distilleries Pvt Ltd. The raids are being conducted at the offices and homes of Abhishek Rao, S Srujan Reddy and G Premsagar also searched.

As of now, Manish Sisodia's home is not on the Radar.

On August 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation booked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 other persons on charges of irregularities in the new liquor policy. Two weeks later, the CBI also raided premises linked to the Aam Aadmi Party leader and other accused persons.

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR was lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC. The allegations made on Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore and the licence holders were allegedly given extensions according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

