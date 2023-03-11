Delhi Liquor Scam: ED to Grill Kalvakuntla Kavitha Today

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kalvakuntla Kavitha is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. BRS workers and supporters gathered outside Telangana CM KCR's residence in Delhi. Even ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao are also in Delhi.

The Central investigation agencies have alleged that Kavitha benefited from the kickbacks in the now withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi, in which Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has been arrested.

