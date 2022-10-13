Delhi Liquor Scam: CBI Court Extends Abhishek Rao Custody

CBI court on Thursday extended the custody of Boinpally Abhishek Rao, one of the accused in Delhi liquor policy scam for two days on the request of authorities. Earlier, Abhishek was sent to three-day CBI remand for custodial interrogation.

During the questioning, Abhishek was unable to answer the questions asked by the officials.

As per the reports, the CBI officials have enquired about the establishment of shell companies at the time of liquor tenders and questioned Abhishek about the roots of the scam and his involvement in the scam.

When asked about his interest in Delhi liquor policy and his meetings with traders in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, He replied that he had plans to start business with Robin Distilleries director and co-accused Arun Ramchandran Pillai, as per the sources.

