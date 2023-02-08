Delhi Liquor Scam: CBI Arrests Kavitha’s Ex CA Butchi Babu

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s ex-Chartered Accountant Butchi Babu in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam on Wedensday.

The CBI arrested the Hyderabad-based chartered accountant, Butchibabu Gorantla, for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, and thereby causing "wrongful gain" to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners under the liquor policy for the year 2021-22.

He will be produced in the court today.

In December last year, the CBI had questioned Kavitha in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The MLC Kavitha’s name was cropped in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the ‘scam’.

