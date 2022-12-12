HYDERABAD: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor scam for more than seven hours at her residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

A team of CBI officials visited the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at her Banjara Hills residence. The officials, including a woman, arrived in two vehicles amid tight security around 11 am. They recorded Kavitha's statement under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code and left the place after 6 pm.

In the course of questioning, they are said to have asked her if she had ever met Amit Arora and others who are accused in the case. If she had ever had a conversation on phone with them and why she changed her phones. However, it is learned that Kavitha reminded them about the fact that her name was not in the complaint of this case and in the FIR registered by the CBI. The agency has alleged that the MLC was part of a “south group” that paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party through businessman Vijay Nair, who has been arrested in the case.

The CBI has asked her to be available for further investigation if necessary. To this extent, issued another notice under Section 91 of the CrPC. They said that the date of inquiry will be decided soon. The notice has been issued to request the submission of documents related to various matters mentioned by Kavitha during the investigation.

Kavitha has also mentioned that she will fully cooperate with the investigation. After the investigation by the CBI team, Kavitha reached Pragathi Bhavan along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav from her residence at 8 pm. It is learned that she explained what happened during the questioning to her father. A statement regarding the CBI investigation was to be released, but she changed her decision after KCR suggested that she should respond only after getting clarity only after what the CBI’s next steps would be. (With inputs from PTI and Sakshi.com)

