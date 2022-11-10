Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Arrests Aurobindo Pharma Director Sarath Chandra Reddy

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested two key businessmen Sarath Chandra Reddy and Benoy Babu in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Sarath Chandra Reddy is the executive director of Aurobindo Pharma, while Benoy Babu holds key responsibilities in Pernod Ricard, a beverage company.

ED had earlier conducted raids at the residences of both the arrested persons.

The ED has also questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his personal assistant earlier in connection with the case.

In September, the agency arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company named Indospirit.

Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22 came under the scanner after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the scheme.

