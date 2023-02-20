Delhi: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s Residence Attacked With Stones

Feb 20, 2023, 09:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

New Delhi: The residence of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was attacked with stones by some unknown persons at Ashoka road in New Delhi on Sunday night. 

Acting on a complaint filed by Asaduddin Owaisi, the police visited his house and collected the evidence. 

"My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately," he tweeted.

"It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence," his tweet read.

