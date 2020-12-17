Delhi Farmers' Protests Get Support From Telangana Ryots

The farmers of Telangana are supporting the Punjab and Haryana farmers who are fighting against the new farm laws implemented by the centre. The farmers are saying that the Narendra Modi government is neglecting the agricultural sector and has formulated laws that will create more problems for farmers. It is all known that the farmers are demanding the withdrawal of the three farm bills that have no mention of MSP and scrapped Agriculture Produce Market Committees. Farmers agitations on the borders of Delhi have reached day 22 on Thursday.

In an indefinite protest by the Telangana farmers at the Dharna Chowk, next to Indira Park in Hyderabad, said that the new farm laws will turn farmers like slaves under corporate bigwigs. In the protest, farmers, agricultural labour from various parts of Telangana state, social activists and others participated. Speaking to a news paper, Damarakonda Kumaraiah from Warangal Rural district who is also a farmer, said that, three farm laws should be withdrawn as they will affect the lives of farmers. Duddeda Sugunama said that she had received the Best Farmer Award in 2010 in the United States of America. At that time, the state government promised to grant her land but till now, she didn't get it. She said that, "Many farmers have ended their lives after they failed to make any profit out of their crops." She further added that with these new laws, the corporates will be benefitted and farmers will not be able to get profits.

Three farms bills - Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Alongside, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been passed on September 22.

Farmers are saying that with these bills, the MSP is abolished and farmers will not get profit for their produce. But, the government is saying that farm bills will have no repercussions on the prevailing MSP and public procurement practices.