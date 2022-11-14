Delhi Excise Policy: ED Arrests Businessmen Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested businessmen Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally in connection with the Delhi excise policy money laundering case. Earlier, they were held by CBI in the same case.

The two are currently in jail after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested them in the same case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will seek the custody of the two from a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, the officials said.