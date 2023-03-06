Delhi Court Grants Bail to Ex Auditor of BRS MLC Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Monday granted bail to chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla in connection with a case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Butchibabu Gorantla has previously worked as a former auditor for Telangana BRS party leader and MLC K Kavitha. The CBI arrest of Butchibabu on February 8 made headlines as Kavitha’s name has cropped up in the case.

While granting bail to Butchibabu, the Delhi court’s Special judge MK Nagpal asked him to surrender his passport.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate officials had moved an application and sought permission of the Rouse Avenue court to interrogate Butchibabu in a money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi Excise policy and the court had granted permission to the agency.

