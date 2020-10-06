Madhu Goud Yaskhi, National Secretary and Spokesperson, Congress asked Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter on Sunday if he can “please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad”. According to the rules, all the international passengers must undergo seven days of home quarantine period after arriving in Delhi. However, a few passengers are exempted from institutional quarantine, such as those with COVID-negative test certificates performed 96 hours prior to the journey.

Passengers who have to undergo quarantine at home are stamped “home quarantine” on their hands at the airport. Madhu Yaskhi said that he was stamped when he came from abroad to Delhi on Saturday and it has been painful and itchy.

Madhu Goud Yaskhi took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Dear @HardeepSPuri Ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at Delhi Airport and this is how my hands look now." Here is the tweet.

Dear @HardeepSPuri Ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now. pic.twitter.com/Gt1tZvGc8L — Madhu Goud Yaskhi (@MYaskhi) October 4, 2020

Hardeep Singh Puri replied, "Thank you for drawing my attention to this. A have spoken to CMD AAI (Airports Authority of India). One of the officials said that, "After the complaint, the Delhi state authorities have started using a fresh batch of ink to stamp incoming international passengers."

Delhi airport is managed by GMR-group-led DIAL and it replied as, "This batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. The ink used for stamping is a standard indelible ink. We've reported the issue to the Delhi state authorities."