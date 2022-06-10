Delete Hyderabad Rape Video from Instagram, FB Now, Say Police

Hyderabad Cybercrime Police wrote a letter to Facebook legal cell asking to delete all the videos related to Jubilee Hills rape from FB and Instagram and further mentioned that strict action will be taken against those who circulate the video on social media platforms.

A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by five offenders in a moving vehicle on May 28th night. The police arrested six persons including five minors. Under the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, offences for which the minimum punishment is imprisonment for seven years or more are classified as heinous. Since all the minors were booked for committing a crime, the JJB will first do a preliminary assessment with regard to their mental and physical capacity to commit such offence.

