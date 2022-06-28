Defying All Odds Conjoined Twins Veena and Vani Clear Intermediate Exams

Hyderabad: Defying all odds, conjoined twins Veena and Vani passed the Intermediate Exams in first class on Tuesday. Veena scored 712 marks while Vani got 707 marks in today's results declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod congratulated the twins for their achievement.

The minister also said that all the necessary facilities will be provided for their higher education. Veena and Vani will always have the support of the state government, the minister added.

It is worthy to mention that both of them wrote the intermediate exams themselves. In class 10, Veena scored 9.3 GPA and Vani got 9.2 GPA.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the intermediate exams results 2022 today.

