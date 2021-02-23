Defeat Corrupt TRS And Elect BJP For More Jobs: Bandi Sanjay

Nalgonda: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday urged people to defeat TRS in the MLC elections to the Graduates constituency and mount pressure on the State government to fulfill its promises of unemployment allowance and filling up of all vacant jobs in the State.

Sanjay said that TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has never spoken about issues of unemployment and employees in the Legislative Council after winning from the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduates constituency in 2015, spoke at Gundagoni function hall in Nalgonda.

He said voters of the Graduates constituency were educated and intellectuals, he asked them not to repeat the same mistake of the last elections. He asked them to vote for the BJP candidate to end the corrupt rule and family dynasty in the State. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has cheated the employees and service pensioners, who had high hopes on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Remembering that people of erstwhile districts of Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda have played a key role in the Telangana movement, Sanjay asked the voters to elect BJP candidate G Premender Reddy with a good majority. He expressed confidence to provide the best fitment of PRC to employees after assuming power.

“People should provide an opportunity to BJP in the State to find solutions to all issues. TRS sarpanches were also pinning hopes on the Central funds for rural development, but not on their State government,” he maintained. BJP State vice president Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao also spoke on the occasion.