Defamatory Posts: Telangana Congress Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu Appears Before Cyber Crime Police

Hyderabad: Congress party poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on Monday appeared before the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police and recorded his statement in connection with a case booked against him.

Sunil joined the probe after receiving a notice under Section 41A of CrPC from the police. He was booked in December for allegedly posting defamatory comments against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS party.

The Hyderabad police have questioned three other persons in this case already. Earlier, the police conducted a raid on the office of Sunil at Madhapur and found out that it was managed by the poll strategist. Three persons were arrested for allegedly posting derogatory content against the ruling BRS party.

