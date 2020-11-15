Deepavali Celebrated With Much Joy In Telangana

HYDERABAD: Deepavali, the festival of lights, was celebrated in Telangana on Saturday with much joy and happiness after the state government permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers following a Supreme Court order, even as the COVID-19 pandemic cast its shadow on the festivities. Many enjoyed the fesival and offered puja in the morning and exchanged greetings and sweets.They lit 'diyas' in the evening at their homes. Firecrackers were burst in the night though the usual high-decibel sounds were missing.

The state health authorities on Friday suggested that people should celebrate Deepavali by lighting 'diyas' (small oil lamp) and stay away from firecrackers as they contribute to a rise in air pollution.

The state government permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers following Supreme Court orders modifying a High Court directive to the state to ban use of fireworks.