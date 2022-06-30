DEECET 2022 Notification: Last Date For Application Submission Extended

The last date for submission of applications for the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2022 was extended. The candidates who have missed applying for the exam can apply till July 6. The entrance test is going to be conducted on July 23. For more details, visit the website http://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

The DEECET is the entrance test for admission into two-year Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education courses offered by the Government District Institutes of Education and Training and private un-aided elementary teacher education institutions.

The candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 through payment gateway service provided on the official website.

The candidate has to give the details like name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, and mobile phone number.

Issue of payment reference ID doesn't mean that the candidate has completed submission of application online. It is only a confirmation of the fee received.

For the latest updates, check http://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

TS DEECET shall be conducted online in all the erstwhile 10 districts.

Education Qualifications:

The candidate should have passed or appeared for the Intermediate examination or its equivalent as decided by the TSDEECET Committee for appearing at the TS DEECET 2022.

Age:

The candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on 1st September of the year of admission. There shall be no upper age limit for admission into D.EI.ED/DPSE Programme.

