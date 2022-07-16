Declare Telangana Floods as National Disaster:Revanth Reddy Writes to PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Telangana floods as a national disaster.

Reddy, who is also a member of Lok Sabha from Telangana’s Malkajgiri constituency, requested PM Modi to deploy additional NDRF teams.

In a letter addressed to Modi, Reddy stated that crops in 10.76 lakh acres in the state have been damaged due to heavy rains. The central government should provide financial compensation to the farmers and the kin of the deceased, demanded Reddy.

KCR-led Telangana government has failed to estimate the loss in the state, accused Revanth Reddy.

Demanding the Central government to send a team to Telangana for assessment of losses incurred due to torrential rains across the state, Reddy asked PM Modi to give a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre and provide subsidies for seeds and input costs to re-cultivate crops to farmers.

Centre should provide an immediate relief package of Rs 2,000 crore for repair and reconstruction of roads to reinstate supply of essential commodities in the state, demanded Reddy.

Wrote a letter to the PM to declare the situation in Telangana as a National Disaster.

The National Disaster Response Force should be deployed immediately to alleviate the situation. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/hFZszhMB4H — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 16, 2022

