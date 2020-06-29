HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Monday that decision to reinforce lockdown in GHMC area and neighbouring districts will be taken only after consultations.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recognises the fact that lives of people matters and it is very important to avoid fatalities due to COVID-19. The Chief Minister is keenly following coronavirus developments across the country,” he was quoted saying by a leading daily.

“Before deciding to impose a lockdown, we should also realise that trains, flights and even inter-state transport are operational unimpeded. A cabinet meeting also needs to be held. The Chief Minister is expected to take a call only after extensive consultations,” the minister added.

Amid surge in cases, the Telangana government on Sunday said that a strategy to control the spread of COVID-19, including a proposal to reimpose a lockdown, would soon be finalised, possibly in three to four days.

"Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to finalise the strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction in the next three to four days," an official release said.

Rao said the government would examine all relevant issues and take a necessary decision as several issues have to be considered if it decides to re-impose lockdown in GHMC limits.

"If lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally. There should be a day long curfew with one or two hour relaxation to buy the essentials," the release quoted him as having said.

Telangana has recorded 983 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 14,419. Four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours and the toll reached 247. Of the 983 new cases reported, 816 cases were registered from GHMC.