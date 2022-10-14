Debacle of BJP Should Start from Kitchens of Poor, Middle-class, Says KTR

Hyderabad: Reacting sharply to the Rs 22,000 crore one-time grant approved by the Union Cabinet to three Oil Marketing Companies (OMC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) Working President and Industries & Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao questioned why special package is not offered to women who are burdened with financial distress. They are in distress as subsidies on gas cylinders are scrapped and its prices are increased.

KTR has demanded the central government to offer a similar package or subsidy to gas users who are bearing heavy financial burden.

The Industries Minister said that the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400 before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister (PM). And the current prices of a cylinder shot upto Rs 1100. He said that PM Modi has positioned himself as a Vishwa Guru in terms of the cylinder prices as they are the highest in the world.

Pointing out that Mr Modi questioned the then PM when the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400, KTR asked what answers does he have now for people of the nation.

He said that the central government offered a subsidy of Rs 827 on each cylinder in 2014, which was brought down to Rs 0 by the Modi government. The TRS Working President said that the BJP government is insensitive towards the middle class whose savings plummeted in the past two years because of COVID-19 and lockdown.

The BJP government has shifted the burden of Rs 42000 crore subsidies of last year on 39 crore gas connection holders. KTR has asked people to choose if they want Modi or subsidies.

He has questioned why aren’t problems faced by women addressed when oil companies issues are being resolved. The TRS Working President has called on women-who constitute half of the nation’s population-to take a firm decision not to bear anymore atrocities inflicted by BJP.He said that debacle of BJP should start from kitchens of poor and middle class women.

