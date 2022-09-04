Death of Four Women in Botched up FP Surgery Unacceptable: Guv Soundararajan 

Hyderabad: Reacting to the death of four women after undergoing family planning operations at Government hospital, Ibrahimpatnam here, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said it is not acceptable.

She said it is not a common thing that four women lost their lives after undergoing Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) at a family planning surgery camp in Ranga Reddy district a few days ago.

It may be noted here that 34 women underwent a family planning operation in Government hospital Ibrahimpatnam on August 25. Of them four women died with the infections in different private hospitals last Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the governor called on women who were undergoing treatment at the government-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital. Tamilisai, who is a physician, consoled the victims at NIMS hospital. Speaking to the media, the Governor expressed her satisfaction over the treatment to the women at the hospital.

“The victims are seeking financial assistance. I will take it to the attention of the government and see that they get it”, the Governor said.

Earlier on August 31, the Health Minister T harish Rao called on patients at NIMS hospital. Taking a serious view of botched up DPL surgery, Rao has suspended the license of the doctors who performed the surgery.

