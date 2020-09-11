Deaf And Mute Friends Set Themselves On Fire In Nalgonda, Die

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, two friends who were allegedly deaf and mute had set themselves ablaze on Thursday after they sent a selfie video to a WhatsApp group. The incident took place in Telangana's Nalgonda district.

The two deceased were identified as Sheikh Mastanvali and N Ashwini and they worked at a logistic company in Hyderabad, as reported by a leading channel.

They used to stay in different rooms in Mehdipatnam. On Monday, they reportedly went missing.

Later, upon learning Ashwini was missing, her family members lodged a complaint at the Humayun Nagar police.

Police later found that her co-worker was also missing. Their mobile phones were switched off and they had visited Nagarjunasagar along with neighbouring areas.

On Wednesday night, they had recorded the video in sign language and sent it to a WhatsApp group of their friends who were also deaf and mute.

In the video, they said in sign language that they were ending their lives due to personal reasons and that no one was responsible for their deaths.

As they received the video, their friends said that they tried calling the two.

On Thursday, at around 2.30 am, the two shared their location in the group.

When their friends reached the spot, they found Mastanvali and Ashwini's charred body. Police found two college bags and petrol bottles at the spot.

A case was registered under section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC.