HYDERABAD: A body of a woman, limbs tied with a cloth and wrapped in plastic was retreived from Sunnam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad. Locals noticed the body floating on the lake on Saturday, June 20.

Police said they rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals.

According to police, the deceased woman in between 30-40 years had a 'S' lettered tattoo on her right hand.

Police are trying to ascertain her identity with the help of tattoo.

"The body was retrieved from the lake and found it to be a woman's. Her limbs were tied with a cloth and the body was wrapped in a plastic cover. The woman has a tattoo on the wrist of her right hand. We will conduct her post mortem today," Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy was quoted saying by a leading channel.

Probe is underway.