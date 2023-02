Four people died in an accident after a DCM collided with a car at Tummaluru gate. The deceased were identified as residents of the Nagarkurnool district.

The accident took place at Tummaluru gate in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as resident of Pothepalli and Lingareddy Palli of Nagarkurnool district, Veldanda mandal. More details are awaited on the incident.