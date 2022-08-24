Date Set for DME Counselling for Telangana PG Medicos

As part of the one-year mandatory government service scheme for Senior Residents, 2022, the Director of Medical Education (DME) will begin counselling on August 23 to place passed-out Post-Graduate medicos in various government hospitals in Telangana. The DME has directed convenor quota PG Diploma students who graduated in 2022 to attend the Compulsory Government Service Counselling, which would be held on August 23 and 24.

Candidates have been requested to obtain the mark sheet given by KNRUHS for future reference. The counselling is for the 2019 batch of postgraduates who graduated in 2022. (Convenor Quota).

Counseling will begin on August 23 at 10 a.m. for PG medicos from Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine, Community Medicine, and General Medicine, and at 1.30 p.m. for Paediatrics, Respiration Medicine, DVL, Psychiatry, Radiology, Hospital Administration, Emergency Medicine, Transfusion Medicine, and Radiation Oncology/ Radiotherapy.

Counseling will begin at 10 a.m. on August 24 for PG medicos in Surgery, Orthopaedics, ENT, and Ophthalmology, and at 1.30 p.m. for Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Anaesthesia.