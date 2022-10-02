Dasara Rush: TSRTC Operates Special Buses From Hyderabad, Check Locations

To handle the festive rush in the State the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has arranged extra special buses to neighbouring districts as well as other states from Hyderabad city for travellers heading home for the Navaratri festival.

These special buses will start from different locations in the city which are- MGBS

A.S.Rao Nagar

ECIL

Jagadgirigutta

JBS

Gachibowli

Madhapur

Wave Rock

Aramghar

Uppal

KPHB

Miyapur

BHEL

LB Nagar

According to the TSRTC, special buses from MGBS will go towards Rayalaseema, Khammam and other districts of Andhra Pradesh. While buses from A.S.Rao Nagar and ECIL will go towards Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru.

Buses from Jagadgirigutta will go to Warangal, Thorrur, Janagaon and Hanamkonda and from JBS buses will go towards Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak and Adilabad districts.

Buses from Gachibowli, Madhapur and Wave Rock will head to Khammam, Bengaluru, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Amalapuram, Kakinada and Vijayawada.

From Aramghar, buses will go towards all destinations of Mahabubnagar, Raichur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Bengaluru and from Uppal, buses will go towards Warangal.

Similarly, buses from KPHB, Miyapur and BHEL will go towards Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, Mangapet, Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru and Chennai. From LB Nagar, buses will go towards Nalgonda, Khammam, and Andhra Pradesh.

Check out the points for alighting and plan your trips accordingly!

