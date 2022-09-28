Dasara Gift: Telangana CM KCR Announces Rs. 368 cr Bonus to Singareni Employees
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced 30% of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)'s net profit sharing bonus to its employees. A total of Rs. 368 cr to be given as Dasara gift to the workers.
The CM directed SCCL chairman and managing director N Siridhar to pay the bonus amount to the employees before Dasara festival.
సింగరేణి కాలరీస్ సంస్థ 2021-22 సంవత్సరానికి గాను సాధించిన లాభాల్లో 30 శాతం వాటాను, సింగరేణి ఉద్యోగులకు దసరా కానుకగా అందించాలని ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు నిర్ణయించారు. pic.twitter.com/mBPPYVLGUr
— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 28, 2022
