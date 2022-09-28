Dasara Gift: Telangana CM KCR Announces Rs. 368 cr Bonus to Singareni Employees

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced 30% of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)'s net profit sharing bonus to its employees. A total of Rs. 368 cr to be given as Dasara gift to the workers.

The CM directed SCCL chairman and managing director N Siridhar to pay the bonus amount to the employees before Dasara festival.

